Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $20.93 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

