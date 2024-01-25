Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RL opened at $139.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 139,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

