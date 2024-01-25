RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RB Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

