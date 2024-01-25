Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of RF opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

