Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 23,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Relevant Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Relevant Gold

(Get Free Report)

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relevant Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relevant Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.