Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Renasant Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RNST opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Renasant by 12.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

