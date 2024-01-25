Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $348,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.17 and a 1-year high of $170.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

