Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0808 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Request has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $80.74 million and $2.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017557 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,975.86 or 0.99913492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00196592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08011118 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,960,363.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.