Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Digital Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $11.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Read Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western Digital by 260.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.