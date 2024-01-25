ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $14.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.35. 2,471,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,077. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

