ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.10.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $11.78 on Thursday, hitting $183.56. The stock had a trading volume of 929,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

