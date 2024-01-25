Reviewing Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 15.42% 11.38% 0.93% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 6 9 0 2.50 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of America and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and California International Bank, N.A.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $171.91 billion 1.54 $26.52 billion $3.07 10.88 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

