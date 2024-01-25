Reviewing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Free Report) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $55.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A iSun $76.45 million 0.13 -$53.78 million ($0.59) -0.37

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSun.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beam Global and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.

iSun has a consensus target price of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 771.21%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Beam Global.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global N/A N/A N/A iSun -11.30% -41.80% -12.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSun beats Beam Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About iSun

(Get Free Report)

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

