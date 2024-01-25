RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
