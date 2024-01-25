RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $616.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.26 and its 200 day moving average is $558.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.