RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $398.02 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.31 and a 200-day moving average of $400.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

