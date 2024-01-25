RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:RLI traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,360. RLI has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

