RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

RLI Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 160,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.34. RLI has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

