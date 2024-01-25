RLI (NYSE:RLI) Trading Down 4.3%

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.66 and last traded at $139.20. 25,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 157,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RLI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.