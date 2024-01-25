Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.62.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$63.70. 375,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,983. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The company has a market cap of C$26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

