Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $560.00 to $615.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $547.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $554.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.