Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.43.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

