Safe Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Safe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00130770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86923543 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.