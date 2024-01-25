SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.61 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.