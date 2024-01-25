SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $217.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

