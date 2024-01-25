SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

