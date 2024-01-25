SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $247.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

