SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.57 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.