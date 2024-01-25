SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSEP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:BSEP opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.