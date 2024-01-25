SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after buying an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

NYSE:SPG opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

