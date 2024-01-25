SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

