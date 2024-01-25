SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 608 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.28 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.