Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.45.

Shares of ABX stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.22. The stock has a market cap of C$36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$19.04 and a 12-month high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Insiders acquired a total of 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

