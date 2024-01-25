Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$112.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.06.

CP stock opened at C$105.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$102.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.19. The company has a market cap of C$98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4720102 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Also, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

