Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $77.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.31.
Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
