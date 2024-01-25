Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 248,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,188. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

