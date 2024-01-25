Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 1,303,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,021. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

