Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 153.1% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,638,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 246,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. 1,172,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

