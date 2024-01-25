Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 448,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,391. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

