Scotiabank Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.30

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.73.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.369883 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

