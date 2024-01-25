Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of STX opened at $89.17 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 712.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

