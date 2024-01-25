Sector Gamma AS Acquires New Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 221,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,014,000. Globus Medical accounts for about 2.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $2,709,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 973,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

