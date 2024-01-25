Sector Gamma AS Buys 24,901 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

ALNY stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.93. 533,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,242. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $234.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.