Sector Gamma AS Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Kenvue accounts for 0.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 12,096,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,060,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

