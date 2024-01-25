Sector Gamma AS Sells 21,801 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,801 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 3.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 5,116,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

