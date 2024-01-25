SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

