Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,254,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,835,000 after purchasing an additional 443,104 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

