Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 351,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 398,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
