Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, an increase of 666.5% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sentage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 121,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,416. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sentage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sentage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sentage in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sentage by 98.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

