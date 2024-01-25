Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $309.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

