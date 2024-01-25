ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $764.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $775.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.44. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

